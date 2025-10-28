Motorola has shared another teaser image of its new smartphone without confirming the name. The new teaser states that the device will feature Silicon Carbon Technology for its battery, instead of traditional lithium-ion batteries. Previously, the company hinted that the upcoming Motorola device would include a large battery. The upcoming device could be the Motorola Edge 70 or another model. It is likely to be launched in the mid-range or higher mid-range segment. iPhone 20 Likely To Launch in 2027 With ‘Solid-State Controls’ and Haptic Feedback, Apple Expected To Redefine Design: Report.

Motorola Launching New Smartphone With Silicon Carbon Battery

Sleek power, powered by Silicon Carbon Technology — made to never miss out. 🔋 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/IccX67tybg — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

