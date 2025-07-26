New Delhi, July 26: Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce its next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17 series, around early September 2025. The iPhone 17 series launch event is said to take place between September 8 and 10, though the company has not confirmed the exact date. As per reports, the series may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The new “Air” model is expected to take the place of the earlier “Plus” model.

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air is said to be Apple’s thinnest phone yet, with a possible thickness of 5.5mm. To achieve this slim design, Apple might remove the USB-C port and other physical connectors from the device. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 17 series could offer improvements in performance, display, and camera quality over the previous generation. Some models may also feature a new cooling system and support faster wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Likely Soon, Price and Colour Options Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 model may be priced at around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air could be priced at approximately INR 99,900. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro is said to launch near INR 1,39,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might arrive with a price close to INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17 Series Design (Expected)

Apple is reportedly planning a design update for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. While the standard iPhone 17 is expected to resemble the current iPhone 16, the Pro variants may come with a new rear camera layout. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a new rear design with a wide camera module extending across the back panel. Additionally, the Apple logo could be positioned lower instead of the centre position, somewhere between the bottom edge and the redesigned camera module. Moto G86 Power 5G Set To Launch in India on July 30 With 6,720mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air may be powered by either the standard A19 chip or the previous A18 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are likely to include the A19 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 series is also said to adopt LTPO OLED displays. The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch display. The standard model might include a dual-camera setup, the Air may come with a single 48MP lens, and the Pro variants are rumoured to feature triple 48MP sensors on the rear.

