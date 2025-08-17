Redmi Note 15 Pro series may be launched in China on August 21, 2025. According to reports, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the same processor used in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ model. There is an update of the processor available called Snapdragon 7 Gen 3; however, it will not be added to the device. Reports said Xiaomi's sub-brand was also working on 4G versions of Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Note 15 Pro. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Newly Launched Infinix Smartphone in India.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Including Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launching on August 21 in China

Redmi Note 15 Pro series is expected to launch on August 21 in China. According to .@paperking13, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, found in the latest beta build. This is the same chip used in the previous Redmi Note 14 Pro+. pic.twitter.com/uVT7ThBpd6 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)