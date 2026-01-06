Redmi has launched its latest smartphone, the Redmi Note 15 5G, in India today. The new model features a 7.35mm thickness, making it one of the slimmest smartphones in its segment, and packs a 5,520mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Redmi Note 15 5G price in India starts at INR 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and INR 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The device runs HyperOS and comes with a promised 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and features a 108MP primary camera, an IP66 rating, and several other features. The official sale will begin on January 9, 2026. iQOO 15 Ultra Launch in China Soon Likely With Flagship Specifications; Teaser Dropped.
Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India (Photo Credits: Xiaomi, Redmi)
Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India Revealed
