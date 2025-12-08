Mohit Chauhan is one of the biggest and most popular playback singers in Bollywood. The 59-year-old musician enjoys a huge fan following and has been ruling hearts with his songs and unique voice for decades. Mohit Chauhan recently had a nasty fall on stage while performing his hit track "Nadaan Parinde" from Rockstar live. In a video going viral from Mohit’s concert at the Bhopal AIIMS event, the singer could be seen engaging with the crowd while singing the song, but suddenly falls after his feet get entangled with a light. Stage staff immediately rush to help him. The video has left fans shocked and worried. But since the event took place at AIIMS Bhopal, we can be assured that the singer received timely medical assistance. 'Holy Sh**, That Was a YouTube Moment': Chris Martin Falls Off Stage, Gets Up and Jokes About It At Coldplay Australia Tour 2024 (Watch Video).

Singer Mohit Chauhan Falls Om Stage During Performance at AIIMS Bhopal – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed niyaz (@mdniyaz194)

