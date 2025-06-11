Samsung shared a teaser post on June 11, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and gave a first look at its upcoming Galaxy Z series. The short video clip is speculated to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung described the new Galaxy Z devices as “the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet, meticulously crafted and built to last.” While the company has not confirmed the exact models or the release date, the teaser hints at major design improvements and advanced features. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z series could include Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which may be launched in July 2025. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Likely in September; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Series Foldable Smartphone

Thin, light and built to last: The new era of the Galaxy Z Series. #GalaxyAIhttps://t.co/7xS7hNuPHp — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) June 9, 2025

