New Delhi, June 10: Apple is likely to introduce its next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17 series, in September 2025. Reports suggest the company will unveil four models, which may be the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new addition, the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a more compact design and may replace the current Plus variant.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s slimmest iPhone so far, with reports suggesting a thickness of 5.5mm. To achieve this ultra-thin design, Apple may introduce significant changes, potentially removing the USB-C port and other physical connectors. Apple usually unveils new iPhones in September, and 2025 is expected to follow the same schedule. The iPhone 17 series could debut between September 11 and 13. Motorola Edge 60 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Motorola Launched in India.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to offer hardware upgrades. The standard iPhone 17 may be driven by the A18 chipset, while the new iPhone 17 Air could be equipped with the A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max versions are speculated to feature the A19 Pro chip. Display sizes are also expected to vary across the lineup. The iPhone 17 Air may include a 6.6-inch display, while the iPhone 17 and Pro model could feature a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to have the display at 6.9 inches.

Apple is reportedly working to introduce faster wireless charging with its upcoming iPhone 17 series. The company may launch two updated MagSafe chargers, listed under model numbers A3502 and A3503. These accessories are said to support up to 50W wireless charging and may be certified under the Qi 2.2 standard.

The certification indicates enhanced charging performance, possibly becoming a standout feature of the new iPhone lineup expected later this year. All models may come with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 might offer a dual-camera setup, whereas the iPhone 17 Air is said to include one 48MP rear lens. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to come with a triple 48MP rear cameras. Lava Storm Lite Launch in India on June 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Early estimates suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced at INR 1,64,900. The standard iPhone 17 is expected to start from around INR 89,900. Positioned as a sleeker model, the iPhone 17 Air may come at a price approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could be priced at about INR 1,39,900.

