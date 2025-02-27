Sarvam AI or SarvM.AI System Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence company, announced hiring for multiple roles. The tech company said those interested in building AI for India could avail of this great opportunity. Sarvam AI announced hiring for various engineering roles in the backend, frontend, machine learning, forward deployed software, DevOps, and GPU infrastructure. Sarvam AI is also looking for Marketing, Sales and Founder's Office roles. The candidates can apply by visiting the career section of the official company website. Tech Hiring 2025: Amid Strong Growth of Indian Job Market, Employees Seek 20–40% Salary Hikes for EV, AI and Engineering Roles, Says Report.

Sarvam AI Announced Hiring in India for Multiple Roles

Hiring Alert 📢 There's a lot of energy, excitement, and groundbreaking work happening at Sarvam AI. If you're interested in building AI for India and want to see what goes on behind the scenes, this is for you. We're hiring across teams. Check out the roles below! 👇 (1/3) — Sarvam AI (@SarvamAI) February 27, 2025

