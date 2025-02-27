New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): As India's job market continues to evolve, employees are now seeking salary hikes of 20-40 per cent, particularly in high-growth sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electric Vehicles (EV), and engineering, according to a recent report by Adecco India.

This rise in salary expectations reflects the growing demand for specialized skills in these areas, as per the report.

The report highlights a strong hiring demand for niche roles in sectors such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), digital transformation, and cloud computing. These fields are driving much of the recruitment activity, as businesses prioritize expertise in cutting-edge technologies and sustainability initiatives.

Conversely, industries like banking, financial services, and IT have managed to achieve greater salary stability despite the fluctuating job market. The report underscores a shift in workforce expectations, with employees now seeking more than just financial compensation. Instead, priorities have expanded to include meaningful work, career development, and flexible working conditions.

The increasing role of AI is also transforming the workplace. Far from being viewed as a threat, AI is increasingly seen as a growth enabler, leading to significant investments in upskilling and workforce transformation. Companies are focusing on building technical expertise, with an emphasis on AI-powered learning platforms, certifications, executive coaching, and leadership training.

The demand for skills in ESG, automation, and machine learning is rapidly rising as businesses adapt to India's changing economic landscape. Notably, India is one of the leading AI adopters in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with 42 per cent of businesses already integrating AI solutions into their operations. Cloud computing and AI-powered automation are reshaping traditional job roles, creating new career opportunities, and emphasizing the importance of adaptive skill development.

Organizations now view AI as a productivity enhancer rather than a job-eliminating force, further reinforcing the need for employees to stay ahead of technological advancements and continue building relevant skills.

In summary, as India's workforce adjusts to new expectations and technological transformations, businesses must prioritize upskilling initiatives and flexible work environments to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic job market.

Karthikeyan Kesavan, Director & Head of Permanent Recruitment, Adecco India, emphasised the importance of adapting to the evolving job market, stating, "As businesses navigate a rapidly changing talent landscape, strategic hiring and skills-focused compensation structures are more critical than ever.

"The demand for AI, cybersecurity, and cloud expertise continues to surge, making it essential for companies to offer competitive salary packages and upskilling opportunities to attract and retain top talent," he added. (ANI)

