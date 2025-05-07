Sarvam AI, an Indian artificial intelligence company recently selected by the government of India under IndiaAI mission for LLM development, announced its new speech model Bulbul. Sarvam AI said "Natural, familiar speech in 11 Indian languages, with authentic accents that sound just like India." The company said that Bulbul was not robotic or rehearsed but "real". Sarvam AI Bulbul delivers lightening-fast performance and offers custom voices for the brands. Sarvam AI said, "From lower latency and India-first pricing to wider language, Bulbul sets a new benchmark for Speech AI in India." Elon Musk's xAI Partners With Palantir Software Company To Accelerate AI Adoption and Drive Efficiency in Financial Service Sector.

Bulbul V2 Speech Model Launched in India by Sarvam AI With Natural Sounding Voices

Meet the all-new Bulbul 🚀 Natural, familiar speech in 11 Indian languages, with authentic accents that sound just like India. ▪️Not robotic. Not rehearsed. Just real. ▪️Lightning-fast performance ▪️Custom voices for your brand From lower latency and India-first pricing to… pic.twitter.com/79QsLpix7I — Sarvam AI (@SarvamAI) May 7, 2025

