After evading the police for over 16 years, 50-year-old history sheeter K, Khairtam, has finally been apprehended by Barmer police from Pokhran. Khairtam had gone into hiding since 2010, cleverly disguising himself to evade arrest. With nearly 27 cases of theft lodged against him, Khairtam went into hiding by completely altering his identity. He altered his name, address, religion, and appearance, even shaving his beard to impersonate a person named Iqbal. To survive and stay off the grid, he resorted to begging at railway stations and bus stops in a few of Rajasthan's biggest cities. This kept him concealed, and yet he changed base again and again. But his spree was finally brought to an end when Barmer police tracked him down to Pokhran. His arrest brings to a close a 16-year-long manhunt and the unprecedented measures he resorted to to escape the law. Robbery Caught on Camera in Basti: Thief Poses as Customer, Grabs Gold Chain and Runs Away From Jeweller’s Shop.

Thief With 27 Cases Who Changed Name, Address, Religion, and Appearance Nabbed After 16 Years

