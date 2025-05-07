xAI announced a partnership with Palantir to drive AI adoption in the financial services sector. The collaboration will focus on the development of artificial intelligence-driven solutions for businesses. With the xAI-Palantir partnership, the companies will focus on implementing AI to enhance the growth and operational efficiency in the financial sector using modular AI agents catering to the specific needs of a business; artificial intelligence integration at the C-Suite level will reportedly prove to be key to the success of both the companies. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Testing New Transparent Voice Mode UI for Grok, Will Let Users To Launch App Directly in Voice Mode.

xAI Joined Hands With Palantir for AI Adoption in Financial Service Sector

