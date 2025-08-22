Popular fantasy cricket app Dream11 has stopped all kinds of paid contests on its app and website after the Indian government passed the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law bill in the parliament. Dream11 shared this news after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Online Gaming Law bill. The popular fantasy cricket app took to its X handle and said they have been a law-abiding company and will continue to do so. The company confirmed that its other businesses will continue to operate and will continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of making India a global sporting superpower. Is Dream11 Banned? Will India Be Without Jersey Sponsor for Asia Cup 2025? All Questions Answered As Government Passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025.

Dream11 Stops All Paid Contests

See you in our second innings. pic.twitter.com/oEfBNiC4dd — Dream11 (@Dream11) August 22, 2025

