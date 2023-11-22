OpenAI agreed and confirmed reinstating Sam Altman as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (chair) along with Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo. Sam Altman and Greg Brockman showed their willingness to be back to work with OpenAI. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella replied to Sam Altman saying, "We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board." He further said that it was the first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Satya Nadella further said in this tweet on X," Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission." Satya Nadella said to build a strong partnership and deliver value to the customers and partners with the next generation of AI. Sam Altman To Be Back as OpenAI CEO With New Board; ChatGPT Developer Announces Names of Three Initial Board Members.

Satya Nadella Replying to Sam Altman's Tweet To Return as OpenAI CEO:

We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring… https://t.co/djO6Fuz6t9 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 22, 2023

Sam Altman's Tweet on Returning as CEO of OpenAI

i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023

