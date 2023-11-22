ChatGPT developer OpenAI, on Wednesday, November 22, took to social media and said that they have reached an agreement for the return of Sam Altman as its CEO. "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," the tweet by OpenAI stated. OpenAI further noted that they are collaborating to figure out the details. "Thank you so much for your patience through this," they said. Microsoft Offers OpenAI Employees To Match Compensation to Employees Who Join Sam Altman’s New Advanced AI Research Lab.

Sam Altman to Join OpenAI as CEO

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

Returning to OpenAI

Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight. — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

I Love OpenAI

i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023

