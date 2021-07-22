A giant asteroid, categorised as dangerous will cross through Earth’s Orbit in the early hours of July 25. The asteroid is said to be the size of a football stadium or three times the size of the Taj Mahal, and will whizz past Earth at a speed of 8km per second. The asteroid has been named 2008 GO20 by NASA.

