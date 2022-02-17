Astronomers have tracked down the biggest galaxy ever. The huge radio galaxy, 'Alcyoneus' spreads over 16.3 million light-years and is the largest known structure of galactic origin. As per the reports, the radio galaxy Alcynoeus is like any other Milky Way which "consist of a host galaxy along with colossal jets and lobes that erupt forth from the galactic center". Scientists Discover Supergiant Planet 10 Times Bigger Than Jupiter That Shouldn't Exist.

Alcyoneus, Largest Galaxy Ever!

