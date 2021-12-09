Scientists have found a mysterious huge gas planet that is almost 10 times bigger than Jupiter, prompting conjecture about the planet’s origins. Scientists believed that gas giant planets didn’t form around stars of this size before the discovery. The massive odd planet is the largest planet of the Solar System. The newly discovered planet, called “b Cen (AB)b" was discovered in the Centaurus Constellation about 325 light-years away, which has the widest orbits and a combined mass of nearly 10 Suns. The astronomers who discovered the odd planet detail their findings in a study published in the journal Nature.

Everything About The Planet Is Strange In Some Sense

A gigantic gas planet was discovered in a double star system 325 light-years away that challenges scientists’ ideas about how planets form. https://t.co/fw3gR5U9ur pic.twitter.com/eEuI1eCGBy — Inverse (@inversedotcom) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)