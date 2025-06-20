Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr V Narayanan has launched the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon (BAH) 2025 with Hack2skill as its innovation partner. This national-level challenge invites undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, and PhD scholars from across India to use their creativity and problem-solving skills to tackle real-world challenges based on India’s space missions. It is a chance for participants to contribute ideas that could shape the future of India’s space exploration efforts. Participants will get to work in teams, collaborate with other innovators, and receive guidance from leading space experts. To participate in the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2025, interested participants should register for the event. Once registered, participants can team up to form a group. Each team can choose a challenge from the list of problem statements provided by ISRO. Finally, the completed solutions should be submitted for expert evaluation. Registration for the hackathon started on June 18, 2025, at "https://vision.hack2skill.com/event/bah2025" and the last date to submit proposals is July 09, 2025. The grand finale will be held at Hyderabad on August 7 and 8, 2025. ISRO-HAL Deal: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Wins Bid To Manufacture India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.

Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2025

Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, DOS/ Chairman, ISRO has launched the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon (BAH) 2025.https://t.co/Cl90zIryIQ Last date for submission of proposals is July 09, 2025. pic.twitter.com/NvHuNnzKyb — ISRO (@isro) June 19, 2025

