Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has announced its hackathon to be held in the San Francisco Bay Area. The xAI Hackathon will start at 4:00 PM on December 6 and continue till 4:00 PM on December 7. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the AI company described the event as “the ultimate arena for the most hardcore product builders. 24 hours & exclusive access to upcoming Grok models & X APIs.” The company has also shared that applications for the xAI Hackathon are open till November 22, 2025, and the entries will be reviewed on a rolling basis. The top five teams will be featured on X, while the top three participants will be honoured with exclusive awards. X Usage Surge: Elon Musk’s Platform Sees Record Growth in October, With Most Downloads Ever for the X App, Says Product Head Nikita Bier.

xAI Hackathon

xAI Hackathon – the ultimate arena for the most hardcore product builders. 24 hours & exclusive access to upcoming Grok models & X APIs Apply by 11/22 🔗 https://t.co/zsbk9SHglq pic.twitter.com/SvpuBSwicM — xAI (@xai) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of xAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)