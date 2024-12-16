Elon Musk responded to an X user's post about Neuralink and its current and future significance for humans. He appreciated Apoorv Agrawal (@apoorv03) for providing well-articulated analysis of his neurotechnology company. The tech billinoaire added, "Important edit: bit rate and patient number will increase hyperexponentially over the next 5+ years." Musk said that his guess was that combined I/O Bit rate > 1Mbs and augmented humans >1M will be achieved by 2030. Elon Musk-Run X May Soon Update User Interface of Web Application.

Elon Musk's Prediction for His Neuralink Company

Well-articulated analysis of @Neuralink. Important edit: bit rate and patient number will increase hyperexponentially over the next 5+ years. My guess is combined I/O Bit rate > 1Mbs and augmented humans >1M by 2030. https://t.co/qpSih2pJup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024

