Elon Musk-run X might be working on a significant redesign of its web application interface. On December 15, 2024, Nima Owji (@nima_owji) shared a post revealing that X is redesigning the UI of the whole web app. Elon Musk responded to the post, and said, "Long overdue!" The hint from Musk suggests that there will be major changes coming to the platform’s user interface on the web. The X user also said, "Yeah, X needed a UI different than Twitter!" Elon Musk Promoting Crypto Giveaways? X User Warns About Deepfake Video Scam, Urges To Stay Safe (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Says ‘Long Overdue!’

Long overdue! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2024

X User Says ‘Yeah, X Needed a UI Different Than Twitter!’

Yeah, X needed a UI different than Twitter! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 15, 2024

