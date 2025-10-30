ISRO announced the launch of its new operational heavy-lift launched, LVM3 M5 on November 2, 2025. The ISRO LVM3 5G measures 43.5 metres in height, 3.2 metres in diametre and is capable of lifting 642 tonnes of material. Indian Space Research Organisation said that the launcher will lift off on Sunday at 5:26 PM IST. It is the fifth operational flight of LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3). Northern Lights To Be Visible in US: Rare Aurora Borealis To Dazzle Skies Tonight, Check the List of States in Viewing Zone.

ISRO LVM3 M5 Launching on November 2, 2025

Meet #LVM3M5, India’s operational heavy-lift launcher. Height: 43.5 m | Lift Off Mass: 642 t | Stages: 2×S200 Solid, L110 Liquid, C25 Cryogenic. LIFT-OFF at 🗓️ 2 Nov 2025 (Sunday) 🕔5:26 PM IST For more Information Visithttps://t.co/hNtrA0eQXK pic.twitter.com/O2jIZrNOyL — ISRO (@isro) October 30, 2025

