NASA, today released never seen before images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope which will leave you starstruck. NASA revealed images of the Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b, Southern Ring Nebula and Stephen’s Quintet. The image of the Southern Ring Nebula captured the ‘final performance’ of a dying star. The image of Stephan’s Quintet shed new light on the evolution of galaxies and black holes with the galaxies in a ‘galactic dance’ or cosmic proportions with each other. The all powerful James Webb Telescope was launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket.

Check Images:

Is anyone else starstruck?! 🌌 @NASAWebb's first images have been released! Which one is your favorite? #UnfoldTheUniverse View all five images HERE>> https://t.co/lY7oJNSyx0 pic.twitter.com/y9Lfjvm1I8 — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) July 12, 2022

