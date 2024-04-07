A video shared by Solar System Geometry Survey said that the near convergence of four planetary conjunctions from Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 11, can trigger large seismic activity from April 11 to 13. The Solar System Geometry Survey is a research institute that monitors and studies geometry between celestial bodies related to seismic activity. In the video, Dutch Researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, who works at SSGEOS, predicts earthquakes. He also said that on March 27-18, he shared information about right-angle geometry and posted that an earthquake struck Taiwan. As the video moves further, Frank Hoogerbeets says that lunar geometry will trigger strong earthquake tremors. The Dutch researcher also said that there will be a convergence of four planetary conjunctions, claiming the involvement of Mercury, Venus, and the Earth. He further said that the Earth would be in conjunction with Mars and Saturn and is likely to trigger earthquakes of 6 to 6.7 on the Richter scale. The Dutch researcher predicts a major earthquake will occur between April 11 and April 13. Earthquake To Strike Pakistan Very Soon? Dutch Researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, Who Predicted Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Warns of Powerful Quake in Balochistan Region.

Earthquake Warning

WARNING: GREAT EARTHQUAKE POTENTIAL A near convergence of four planetary conjunctions from 9 to 11 April can trigger large seismic activity from approximately 11 to 13 April.https://t.co/qBBdKhBV8V — SSGEOS (@ssgeos) April 7, 2024

