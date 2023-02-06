'A powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday toppling buildings across the region. However, a seismic researcher working with Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) predicted the tragedy two days ago. "Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem," he tweeted on February 3. The netizens were shocked and stunned after the tragedy comes true three days after the prediction. Earthquake in Turkey: Two Large Buildings Collapse in Adana.

Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

That's some really scary and accurate prediction. Sadly it has come to fruition.#TurkeyQuake — Karma 覚 (@iambhutia) February 6, 2023

What can you say now ? — D® Phil (@philabouzeid) February 6, 2023

You were right…. — MCWotte (@MarkWotte) February 6, 2023

