Elon Musk's SpaceX will reportedly invest USD 2 billion into the xAI company. This comes after Elon Musk denied that xAI was seeking a USD 200 billion valuation in the next fundraising round by replying, 'We have plenty of capital. According to a report by WSJ, Elon Musk's SpaceX agreed to invest USD 2 billion in his AI startup as part of a USD 5 billion equity round. The investment move will help the company rival Sam Altman's OpenAI. X India Subscription Price Drop: Elon Musk’s Platform Slashes Prices of Its Paid Plans by 48%, Check New Subscription Costs of Basic, Premium and Premium+ Options.

SpaceX Planning to Invest USD 2 Billion in xAI

BREAKING: SpaceX to Invest $2 Billion into Elon Musk’s xAI as per WSJ. pic.twitter.com/JKm1jMvSIH — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 12, 2025

