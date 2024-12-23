Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared an update on December 23, 2024, and announced the upcoming launch of the SPADEX mission, which will launch the PSLV-C60 rocket. The launch is scheduled for December 30, 2024, at 21:58 IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. The mission aims to showcase the in-space docking of two small spacecraft in a low-Earth circular orbit. Interested viewers can witness the launch from the launch view gallery at Sriharikota. Registration for the live viewing opens today at 6:00 PM IST by visiting at “https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp” NASA Missions List 2025: From Crew-10 to ESCAPADE & IM-2, Know Upcoming Major NASA Missions Scheduled for Next Year.

ISRO SPADEX Mission Update

🛰 PSLV-C60/SPADEX Mission Update 🛰 🚀 Launch scheduled on 30th December 2024, 21:58 IST from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. 👀 Witness the launch live at the Launch View Gallery! 🔗 Register here: https://t.co/J9jd8ylRcC Registration starts: 23rd December 2024, 18:00 IST.#ISRO… pic.twitter.com/s05CHZCzrL — ISRO (@isro) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)