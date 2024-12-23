Mumbai, December 23: NASA has made remarkable strides in space exploration and scientific discoveries for years. The US space agency was established on July 29, 1958, with the aim of advancing space technology, Earth and space science, and aeronautics research. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will conduct various space mission launches next year (2025).

In 2025, NASA will collaborate with Elon Musk's SpaceX to conduct a few space missions for research and study. These collaborative and standalone missions will help the scientists research the Moon and Mars and their atmosphere and geology, helping humanity to know the unknown and further the understanding of the universe.

NASA PUNCH Mission With SpaceX

NASA PUNCH Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA will launch the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH), a Small Explorer (SMEX) mission in February 2025 in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX. The United States's space agency aims to study the corona of the Sun and solar system with four satellites.

NASA SPHEREx Mission

NASA SPHEREx Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA and SpaceX will launch the Spectro-Photometer of History of the Universe, or SPHEREx, an astrophysics observatory, in February 2025. The liftoff will be from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. NASA SPHEREx Observatory aims to collect data on over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way to explore the origin of the universe.

Lunar Trailblazer Mission

Lunar Trailblazer Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Lunar Trailblazer is part of NASA's SIMPLEx programme, which is a planned small (class D) lunar orbiter set to launch in early 2025. It will detect and map water on the moon's surface to learn details related to geology.

NASA ESCAPADE Mission

NASA ESCAPADE Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA ESCAPADE will be the first multi-spacecraft orbital science mission, set to launch in Spring 2025. The twin orbital will be launched to Mars and will reveal the red planet's real-time response to space weather and changes to the Martian magnetosphere.

NASA IMAP Mission

NASA IMAP Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will help researchers understand the boundaries of the heliosphere, which is like a magnetic bubble that protects the solar system. The IMAP mission will take place in 2025.

NASA IM 2 Mission

NASA IM-2 Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

The NASA IM-2 missions part of the CLS p, program will be launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in January 2025. The Intuitive Machines (IM-2) commercial lunar lander space will land on the South Pole of the Moon. The mission aims to measure the volatile content of the sub-surface materials.

NASA Griffin Mission 1

NASA Griffin Mission 1 Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA Griffin Mission 1, part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services also called CLPS initiative, is scheduled for launch around Fall 2025 aboard a commercial rocket. The Astrobotic Griffin lander will land on Mons Mouton near the western rim of Nobile of the lunar south pole. Initially planned to carry the VIPER rover, the Griffin Mission 1 mission will now focus solely on testing the lander and its propulsion system. VIPER's cancellation marks a shift in NASA's approach to lunar exploration technologies and resource studies.

NASA Blue Ghost Mission 1 (Firefly)

NASA Blue Ghost Mission 1 (Firefly) Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA's Blue Ghost mission 1 (TO 19D) is set to launch in mid-January 2025 and deliver ten payloads to the lunar interior. The objective of Blue Ghost mission 1 is to study the heat flow from the moon's interior, plume-surface interactions, crustal electric and magnetic fields. NASA's mission will also take images of the magnetosphere of the Earth.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Mission

SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Members Image (Photo Credit: X/@Commercial_Crew)

NASA and SpaceX will transport four crew members to the ISS (International Space Station) to conduct scientific investigations and demonstrations of technology. The mission, now scheduled around March 2025, will carry three astronauts including NASA's Anne McClain and Nicole Ayers and JAXA's Takuya Onishi as mission specialist. The fourth member will be Kirill Peskov, a Russian cosmonaut. The change in launch date will allow the space agency time to complete the processing. The NASA Crew-10 mission will be significant for the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore who had left for space on eight-mission. However, they were stuck in ISS since June 2024.

NASA EZIE Mission

NASA EZIE Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA EZIE will be launched in 2025 to explore the Sun and the system that drives space weather near Earth. EZIE (Electrojet Zeeman Imaging Explorer) is a heliophysics mission recently approved with a total budget for the EZIE mission of USD 53.3 million. The mission aims to explore the Sun-Earth connection by studying the auroral electrojet's electrical currents, crucial to understanding interactions between Earth and surrounding space.

This year will further the global space exploration missions by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), helping humanity uncover more details about the unknown elements of the universe and scientific discoveries.

