SpaceX’s cellular Starlink satellite connectivity has begun rolling out in limited markets. According to a report by *Seeking Alpha*, Apple’s partner in Japan, KDDI, has expanded its cellular Starlink connectivity to smartphones. The development was first reported by Mike Dano, Ookla’s industry analyst. As per the report, SpaceX’s cellular Starlink worked on Apple Watches in Canada and Japan, allowing users to connect directly to satellites even when outside mobile coverage. The service, launched in partnership with Rogers in Canada and KDDI au in Japan, is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 11, SE (3rd generation), and Ultra 3 models. Apple Working on Satellite-Powered Features, 5G NTN Tech and Gemini AI Integration for Siri Ahead of iPhone 18 Launch: Report.

"Starlink Direct now supports Apple Watch", Says Ookla's Mika Dano

"The number of [Starlink] connections has reached approximately 2.7 million with 76 compatible models and approximately 10 million devices. And as announced today, au Starlink Direct now supports Apple Watch."https://t.co/BSLvkSEp0x via KDDI — Mike Dano (@mikeddano) November 6, 2025

Starlink Cellular Connectivity Now on Apple Watch

BREAKING: SpaceX’s Cellular Starlink now works on Apple Watches in Canada and Japan, letting you connect directly to satellites even when outside mobile coverage. Partnering with Rogers in Canada & KDDI au in Japan, the service supports Apple Watch Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3. pic.twitter.com/fVaxXm1kFC — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 10, 2025

