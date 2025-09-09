Apple Watch SE 3 is launched today at its “awe dropping” event with feature-packed option in Apple’s smartwatch lineup. Apple Watch SE 3 has been launched with a range of advanced features at a price of USD 249. It is powered by the S10 chipset and supports 5G connectivity. The smartwatch includes an always-on display, heart rate notifications, fall detection, and sleep apnea alerts, along with fast charging for added convenience. Preorders start today, and the device will go on sale from September 19, 2025. Apple Watch Series 11 Price, Specifications and Features; Know Everything About New Apple Smartwatch Launched by Apple.

Apple Watch SE 3 Launched Today

