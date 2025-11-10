Cupertino, November 10: Apple has major plans for Siri and the iPhone lineup next year. In 2026, the company is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 series along with its highly rumoured iPhone Fold — a foldable smartphone featuring a book-style design and enhanced durability thanks to its liquid metal hinges, according to reports. The reports also suggest that Apple could partner with Google to integrate Gemini AI into the Siri assistant, enabling more seamless user interactions.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, “Apple has no intention of publicising the Gemini partnership or the fact that Siri will, in part, rely on a rival’s technology.” He added that the Gemini-built model was under development and internally referred to as “AFM v10”, short for the 10th version of the Apple Foundational Model. X Usage Surge: Elon Musk’s Platform Sees Record Growth in October, With Most Downloads Ever for the X App, Says Product Head Nikita Bier.

As per the report published by Bloomberg, Apple was developing new satellite-powered features for iPhones and Apple Watches. It also highlighted that the tech giant was nearing a USD 1 billion-a-year deal with Google to power a “revamped Siri” using a custom Gemini model. In addition to these developments, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first low-cost MacBook to compete with Windows laptops.

Apple Bringing Satellite-Powered Features to iPhones and Apple Watches

Apple will reportedly enhance navigation in Apple Maps to function without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity by adding satellite support. Bloomberg also mentioned that the company plans to enable satellite connectivity from indoor environments, eliminating the need to physically point the device towards the sky. Google Maps New Update: Google Brings Gemini Integration To Make Navigation Smarter and Easier in India.

Additionally, Apple may introduce support for sending photos via Messages using satellite connectivity. The company is also expected to add support for 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) technology, which integrates 5G satellite and aerial network connectivity with traditional terrestrial networks. The report added that Apple is planning to introduce a satellite API framework for third-party apps, allowing developers to voluntarily integrate satellite connectivity into their applications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

