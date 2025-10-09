Apple Watch introduces the hypertension notifications feature in Canada. Apple Watch users in Canada can now benefit from a new health feature to detect early signs of chronic high blood pressure. As per a press release of Apple, Hypertension is one of the major factors of heart attacks, strokes, and kidney-related illnesses. It currently affects around 1.3 billion adults across the world. By wearing the Apple Watch, users can gain useful information about their well-being. The early insight will help people to make positive lifestyle changes or seek timely medical care to lower the chances of serious long-term complications. In a press release, Apple said, "Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch use data from the optical heart sensor to analyze how a user’s blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart." Users can also set up hypertension notifications in the Health app on iPhone. Apple Makes Fun of Microsoft’s BSOD Aka 'Blue Screen of Death' Error, CrowdStrike Outage Last Year in New Ad, Says ‘No Other Security Like Mac Security’.

Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications Feature Arrives in Canada

Starting on October 8, Apple Watch users in Canada can now receive hypertension notifications, expanding a feature already available in more than 150 countries worldwide. By @Amber_M_Neely https://t.co/t5UQ5PxQjo — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)