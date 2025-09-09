Apple has launched its new version of Apple Watch Series 11 with watch OS 26. This time, Apple has used a new modem that comes with 5G connectivity. Apple Watch series 11 can now identify "possible hypertension" via notifications. It will be available in 150 countries. It has Bedtime Timer, Sleep Apnea and now offers Sleep Score. The Watch series 11 offers 24 hours battery life. It is compatible with Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, has 2x more scratch resistance and comes in space grey aluminium, ECG, irregular, thin design and more. Apple Watch Series 11 price is USD 399 (around INR 35,000). AirPods Pro 3 Launched With Advanced ANC Support; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Apple Watch Series 11 Launched in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)