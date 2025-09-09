Apple has launched its new Apple Watch Ultra 3 with watchOS 26. The smartwatch now features satellite communications, hypertension notifications, and a redesigned Workout app. It offers up to 42 hours of battery life, fast charging, and a 1Hz Always-On refresh rate. The Ultra also includes Sleep Score, Vitals tracking, gesture support, and a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence. It delivers the largest display ever in an Apple Watch, a brighter off-angle view, and a 3D-printed case. With 5G connectivity, best-in-class GPS for sports, and a robust design, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is Apple’s most advanced sports smartwatch yet. Apple Watch Ultra 3 price is USD 799 (around INR 70,000). Apple Watch Series 11 Price, Specifications and Features; Know Everything About New Apple Smartwatch Launched by Apple.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Launched in India

