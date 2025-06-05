Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced a new feature for the platform which allows users to trim the received voice messages (audio clips). With the announcement of the new Telegram feature, CEO Pavel Durov said, "Trimming voice messages — today on Telegram. In a few years, everywhere else with the exact same UI". Durov implied that the feature might be copied by other platforms with the same user interface in the coming years. ChatGPT New Features: OpenAI Rolls Out Record Mode, Custom Connectors and More Features for Team and Business Users.

Telegram Launched 'Trimming Voice Messages' Feature

Trimming voice messages — today on Telegram. In a few years, everywhere else with the exact same UI 💅 pic.twitter.com/hjr21f5Rdf — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 5, 2025

