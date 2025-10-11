Telegram new update has been released, offering 12 new features to enhance the experience of the users. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov listed all the new features added to the messaging platform. It includes Notes for Contacts, Suggested Birthdays, E2E Comments and Reactions in Calls, Bugs & Suggestions in Mini App, Threads & Streaming for AI Bots, Improved Gift UI, New Profile Styles, Gift Signature Removal, On-Chain NFTs on Profiles and Liquid Glass Input Field & Tabs. ‘I Don’t Feel Like Celebrating’: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Turns 41, Warns ‘Dystopian Measures’ Threatening Free Internet and Says ‘We’ve Been Fed a Lie’.

Telegram New Update Announces, Comes With 12 New Features

The new Telegram update is here — with 12 features added in one month: 🔒 E2E Comments & Reactions in Calls 📝 Notes for Contacts 🎂 Suggested Birthdays 🤖 Threads & Streaming for AI Bots 🐞 Bugs & Suggestions Mini App 👤 New Profile Styles 🎁 Improved Gift UI 🧬 On-chain NFTs on… pic.twitter.com/Rlcak5k1x2 — Pavel Durov (@durov) October 10, 2025

