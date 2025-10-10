Telegram CEO Pavel Durov shared a strong message on his 41st birthday, stating he has no reason to celebrate. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 10, Durov expressed concern over the future of internet freedom. He said, “I’m turning 41, but I don’t feel like celebrating.” He warned that countries like the UK, and Australia are introducing “dystopian measures” like digital IDs and online age checks. Durov noted, “Germany is persecuting anyone who dares to criticize officials on the Internet. The UK is imprisoning thousands for their tweets. France is criminally investigating tech leaders who defend freedom and privacy.” Durov highlighted that our generation has limited time left to save the free Internet that previous generations established. He said, “We’ve been fed a lie. A dark, dystopian world is approaching fast — while we’re asleep.” Why Are Tech Billionaires Like Mark Zuckerberg, Reid Hoffman Building Doomsday Bunkers? Fears Over AI, Climate, and Collapse Fuel Speculation.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Turns 41, Says ‘I Don’t Feel Like Celebrating’

I’m turning 41, but I don’t feel like celebrating. Our generation is running out of time to save the free Internet built for us by our fathers. What was once the promise of the free exchange of information is being turned into the ultimate tool of control. Once-free countries… — Pavel Durov (@durov) October 9, 2025

