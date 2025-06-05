OpenAI has rolled out various new features and updates to its ChatGPT Team and Business users. The company has launched ChatGPT Record mode for Team users on macOS. The Sam Altman-run AI company has also released pre-built and custom connectors like Outlook, Google Drive, Gmail, etc. more updates for ChatGPT Business users alongside Record mode. OpenAI also rolled out the ability for workspace admits to build custom deep research connectors using MCP (M odel Context Protocol) in beta. Amazon Delivery Robots: E-Commerce Giant Working on Humanoid Robots That Can Deliver Packages to Customers, Likely To Begin Tests Soon, Say Reports.

ChatGPT Record Mode Launched for macOS Users

Workspace Users Allowed to Use MCP in Beta for Custom Deep Research Connectors

ChatGPT Connectors Rolled Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)