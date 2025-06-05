OpenAI has rolled out various new features and updates to its ChatGPT Team and Business users. The company has launched ChatGPT Record mode for Team users on macOS. The Sam Altman-run AI company has also released pre-built and custom connectors like Outlook, Google Drive, Gmail, etc. more updates for ChatGPT Business users alongside Record mode. OpenAI also rolled out the ability for workspace admits to build custom deep research connectors using MCP (M odel Context Protocol) in beta. Amazon Delivery Robots: E-Commerce Giant Working on Humanoid Robots That Can Deliver Packages to Customers, Likely To Begin Tests Soon, Say Reports.

ChatGPT Record Mode Launched for macOS Users

We’re also rolling out ChatGPT record mode to Team users on macOS. Capture any meeting, brainstorm, or voice note. ChatGPT will transcribe it, pull out the key points, and turn it into follow-ups, plans, or even code. Coming soon to Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 4, 2025

Workspace Users Allowed to Use MCP in Beta for Custom Deep Research Connectors

Workspace admins can also now build custom deep research connectors using Model Context Protocol (MCP) in beta. MCP lets you connect proprietary systems and other apps so your team can search, reason, and act on that knowledge alongside web results and pre-built connectors.… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 4, 2025

ChatGPT Connectors Rolled Out

ChatGPT can now connect to more internal sources & pull in real-time context—keeping existing user-level permissions. Connectors available in deep research for Plus & Pro users (excl. EEA, CH, UK) and Team, Enterprise & Edu users: Outlook Teams Google Drive Gmail Linear & more — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 4, 2025

