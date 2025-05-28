Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced that that platform had reached 15 million paid subscribers. Telegram has improved its services and offered new updates regularly to offer the best experience to the users. The messaging platform is free for all the users; however, for those who want additional benefits like unlimited cloud storage, last seen times, stories and various other features, can opt the Telegram Premium. WhatsApp iPad App: Meta-Owned Platform Launches Dedicated Application for Apple iPad Users Offering Full-View and Multitasking Features, Available to App Store.

Telegram Premium Subscribers Now Cross 15 Million Mark

🎉 Telegram Premium now has over 15 million paid subscribers. — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 27, 2025

