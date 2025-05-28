WhatsApp has launched a dedicated application for Apple's iPad. The WhatsApp iPad app comes with all the features available in the iPhone version, allowing users to chat privately with friends and family, share files, and use multimedia and various other features. It will enable users to call, chat, and share daily status updates. WhatsApp's iPad version of the app comes with multitasking features, allowing users to experience the full view. It is available on Apple's App Store. Byju’s App Removed From Google Play Store: Byju Raveendran-Run Learning App Delisted Over Unpaid Dues to Amazon Web Services.

WhatsApp iPad App Launched, Available on Apple's App Store

