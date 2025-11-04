The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) will address a press conference today, November 4, at 4 PM. The State Election Commission of Maharashtra is expected to announce the schedule for elections to several municipal corporations, including Mumbai's BMC, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis across the state. As per the official notification, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address the media and is likely to make a formal announcement regarding the elections for Maharashtra’s local bodies. Watch the live streaming below as the State Election Commission of Maharashtra addresses the media. BMC Elections 2025: Uddhav Thackeray Tells Shiv Sena UBT Workers To ‘Fight Electoral Roll Scam’.

Will Maharashtra SEC Announce Poll Dates for BMC Elections in Mumbai? Watch Press Conference Here

Maharashtra State Election Commission To Address Press Conference Today

