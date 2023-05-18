Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted that Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos on the social media platform. With this, the company is expanding its previous limit of 60 minutes (1 hour). Accordingly, the Musk-owned firm has increased the video file size limit for paid users from 2 GB to 8 GB. Earlier, Musk expressed his desire to build an “everything app” out of Twitter and compete with platforms like YouTube. Is Twitter Losing Its Charm? 6 in 10 Users in US Took Break From Elon Musk-Run Platform in Past Year, Survey Suggests.

Twitter New Feature Update:

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

