Vivo T4 Lite 5G will launch today in India. The smartphone will offer dual 5G SIM support. It will feature a 6.74-inch display and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The T4 Lite 5G may come with a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. The device will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, and the storage can be expanded to 2TB. Vivo T4 Lite 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 10,000. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung Electronics Likely To Unveil Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and More Devices; Know What To Expect on July 9.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Will Launch Today in India

Power through the day with the charger in-box on vivo T4 Lite. Launching tomorrow. To know more, click the link: ​https://t.co/macdIphlCi#vivoT4Lite #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/WXUfjmiJIK — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 23, 2025

