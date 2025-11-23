Vivo X300 series will launch in India on December 2, 2025. The X300 series will include two smartphones, which will be the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared early hints about the key specifications. The series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and is confirmed to run with OriginOS 6. Vivo has also revealed that the X300 Pro will support 4K 120FPS Dolby Vision video. The Vivo X300 will feature a 6.31-inch display, while the X300 Pro may include a 6.78-inch display. The X300 may come with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. The X300 Pro could offer a 50MP primary camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. OPPO Reno 15c Launch Likely in December; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Pro Specs

Fluid, vivid, uncompromised, this is motion redefined. vivo X300 Pro with 4K 120FPS Dolby Vision Video.#vivoX300Series launching on 2nd December - 12 PM#vivoX300Series #GoIntoTheWild pic.twitter.com/8J0pavvrWL — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 22, 2025

