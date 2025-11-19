Shenzhen, 19 November: The Vivo S50 series is set to launch in China soon and will include two models — the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Mini. It is expected that the Vivo S50 Mini will be rebranded as the Vivo X300 FE when it launches in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed 2 December as the launch date for its Vivo X300 series in India.

Vivo announced its upcoming S50 series via a pre-reservation page on its official Chinese website. The Vivo S50 series will reportedly launch in China in December and is likely to be announced in India later. The exact launch date has yet to be revealed by the company. Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launch in India on December 2; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Vivo X300 Series Smartphones.

Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Mini Specifications and Features

According to a report by Gadgets360, the Vivo S50 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and feature a periscope telephoto lens as part of its triple camera setup. The device is rumoured to include a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The report also mentioned that the Vivo S50 Mini could pack a 6,040mAh battery and feature a triple camera setup similar to the standard model.

The Mini version is expected to come with a smaller 6.31-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and also include a periscope telephoto camera. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is scheduled to launch in China on 26 November. Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition and Realme GT 8 Pro To Launch in India on November 20 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The upcoming Vivo S50 series will succeed the Vivo S30 series. There are no official updates about the design or specifications of the new models. Both models are expected to launch on the same day in China.