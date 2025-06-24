Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is announced and will take place on July 9, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. Samsung Electronics is expected to reveal the latest smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025. While the number of devices is still not confirmed, at least two foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are likely to be launched. Samsung has also teased the arrival of a new Galaxy Ultra device. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s official YouTube channel. The live stream will begin at 7:30 PM IST. OPPO K13x 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of OPPO K Series Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Get ready to unfold the future with Galaxy foldables! Join us at #GalaxyUnpacked on July 9, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Pre-reserve now https://t.co/d0DZOHKb9F and get benefits up to ₹ 5999*. *T&C apply. #GalaxyAI #Samsung pic.twitter.com/ZlCnNaATru — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 23, 2025

