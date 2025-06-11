Vivo T4 Ultra is set to launch today in India, which is expected to be a mid-range smartphone. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and may come with a 6.67-inch quad curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may have a slim design and is said to be available in Black and White colour options. The device will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Vivo T4 Ultra price is expected to be near INR 35,000. OpenAI o3-Pro Model: CEO Sam Altman Announces Roll Out of New AI Model for ChatGPT Pro Users and API; Check Details.

Vivo T4 Ultra Will Launch Today in India

Don't just see, unfold the scene with the 10X Super Shot of Sony Periscope Camera. Only on the new vivo T4 Ultra. Launching tomorrow. https://t.co/DCS2983hGY#vivoT4Ultra #GetSetTurbo #ComingSoon #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/gFgIemsYTu — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 10, 2025

