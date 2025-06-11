OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on June 11, 2025, and announced the rollout of the new o3-pro model for all ChatGPT Pro users and in the API. Altman described the model as “really smart,” and said, “I didn’t believe the win rates relative to o3 the first time I saw them.” The OpenAI o3-pro model comes with tools, which include the ability to search the web, analyse files, understand visual inputs, use Python, and personalise responses using memory, and more. o3-pro responses may take longer than o1-pro. OpenAI recommends “using it for challenging questions where reliability matters more than speed, and waiting a few minutes is worth the tradeoff." Elon Musk-Run xAI Working on Standalone Grok App for macOS and Windows.

OpenAI o3-Pro Model Rolling Out

o3-pro is rolling out now for all chatgpt pro users and in the api. it is really smart! i didnt believe the win rates relative to o3 the first time i saw them. — Sam Altman (@sama) June 10, 2025

