Vivo T4R 5G will launch in India on July 31, 2025. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It will feature a quad curved display and may be available in two colour options. The smartphone may come with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP front camera. The device will likely be equipped with a 5,700mAh battery, which is said to support 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4R 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Moto G86 Power 5G Camera Specification Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 30; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo T4R 5G Will Launch in India on July 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)